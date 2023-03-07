ASEAN, US Agree to Further Strengthen Cooperation in 2023

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperation in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperation in 2023.

"Recalling the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the 10th ASEAN-United States (US) Summit last year, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their longstanding relations at the 35th ASEAN-US Dialogue held earlier today at the ASEAN Secretariat ... ASEAN and the US highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the four key areas outlined in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," the bloc said in a statement.

Washington expressed its readiness to provide assistance in helping the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed its commitment to the centrality of ASEAN through its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, according to the statement.

The parties also agreed to cooperate in other areas of mutual interest, including maritime cooperation, transnational crime, non-proliferation and disarmament, digital economy, trade, investment, and financial stability, the statement read.

In addition, the US said that it was ready to create an ASEAN-United States center in order to ensure that the public was fully informed about ASEAN-US relations, the statement added.