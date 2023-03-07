UrduPoint.com

ASEAN, US Agree To Further Strengthen Cooperation In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

ASEAN, US Agree to Further Strengthen Cooperation in 2023

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperation in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperation in 2023.

"Recalling the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the 10th ASEAN-United States (US) Summit last year, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their longstanding relations at the 35th ASEAN-US Dialogue held earlier today at the ASEAN Secretariat ... ASEAN and the US highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the four key areas outlined in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," the bloc said in a statement.

Washington expressed its readiness to provide assistance in helping the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed its commitment to the centrality of ASEAN through its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, according to the statement.

The parties also agreed to cooperate in other areas of mutual interest, including maritime cooperation, transnational crime, non-proliferation and disarmament, digital economy, trade, investment, and financial stability, the statement read.

In addition, the US said that it was ready to create an ASEAN-United States center in order to ensure that the public was fully informed about ASEAN-US relations, the statement added.

Related Topics

United States From Asia

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

7 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

7 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

7 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.