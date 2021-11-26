ASEM summit kicks off virtually with focus on multilateralism, pandemic recovery

The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit started on Thursday under the chairmanship of Cambodia, with main focus on multilateralism and post-COVID-19 recovery

The meeting, under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth," was held via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it is more important than ever for the ASEM partners to strengthen multilateralism for a sustainable and shared global growth.

"In fact, in the post-COVID-19 crisis world, we need to further reinforce our Asia-Europe partnership to maintain a strong multilateralism that will bring about a global growth that is not only sustainable, but can also be shared," he said.