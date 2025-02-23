Asensio double punishes Jorgensen howler as Villa beat Chelsea

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Marco Asensio's first goals for Aston Villa clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against spluttering Chelsea after a costly blunder from Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Saturday.

Enzo Fernandez's quick-fire opener put Chelsea ahead at Villa Park in a battle between top four hopefuls chasing qualification for next season's Champions League.

But Asensio, who signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier in February, netted after the interval when his goal was initially disallowed for offside before being given by VAR.

The former Real Madrid forward followed his equaliser with Villa's last-gasp winner as his shot squirmed past Jorgensen's woeful attempted save.

It was the latest goalkeeping calamity for Chelsea this season after Jorgensen replaced the even more error-prone Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea have been beaten four times in their last five games in all competitions, leaving them one point adrift of the top four in sixth place.

Bemoaning Jorgensen's error, coach Enzo Maresca said: "The keeper position is very difficult. When you make a mistake is clear for everyone.

"Today Filip did a mistake but in this moment he is our keeper and we need to stick together.

"It was a tough one because we did not deserve to lose. Even after the 1-1 we had chances to score.

"We had some great chances and in this league you have to be clinical otherwise until the end anything can happen."

Seventh-placed Villa, who held leaders Liverpool to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in midweek, are one point behind Chelsea thanks to a result that rekindled their own top four ambitions.

- Fresh blow -

On the impact of transfer window signings Asensio and Marcus Rashford, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "This was the objective when we signed those players, trying to improve our squad with the quality and skill they have.

"Asensio can get the tempo we need. He can get assists and also score goals as he did today. I need that. Marcus played a fantastic 45 minutes. We now want him to be consistent."

In last week's 3-0 loss at Brighton, Chelsea failed to muster a single shot on target for the first time in a league match since 2021.

Maresca was so frustrated that he branded it the "worst performance" of his first season in charge.

But the Italian remained confident this week that Chelsea could still challenge to qualify for next season's Champions League.

This was a fresh blow to Maresca's belief as Chelsea capitulated in dismal fashion.

Fernandez put the Blues ahead in the ninth minute with a tap-in after Pedro Neto's incisive run and low cross prised open Villa's defence.

The Argentine midfielder almost doubled the lead with a curling effort that flashed just over, while Cole Palmer's shot deflected into the side-netting off Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

But Chelsea had won just one of their last five league matches in which they scored the first goal and once again they blew the lead.

Rashford, sent on at half-time, stretched to turn Matty Cash's cross into the six-yard box, where Asensio poked home as Chelsea appealed for offside.

Initially the 57th minute goal was disallowed, but a VAR review showed Fernandez was playing Rashford onside, allowing Asensio to celebrate.

Palmer fluffed his lines when he sprinted clean through but took too long to shot as his goal-bound effort was cleared by Ezri Konsa.

It was a significant moment as Villa were gifted the points in the 89th minute.

Rashford picked out Asensio and his shot slipped through Jorgensen's grasp as it trickled over the line.