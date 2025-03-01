Asensio sinks Cardiff as Villa reach FA Cup quarters

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Marco Asensio fired Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarter-finals as the Spanish forward struck twice in a 2-0 win against Cardiff on Friday.

Unai Emery's side were held at bay by the gritty Championship outfit until deep into the second half of the last-16 clash at Villa Park.

Asensio's double ensured Villa advanced to the last eight for the first time since their run to the final in 2015.

The 29-year-old has four goals in six games for Villa since joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

It was a welcome victory for Villa, who were thrashed 4-1 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday.

"We needed Asensio. We were creating chances but not clinical. The second half was still difficult to beat them. We scored one goal. After that it was easier to dominate," Emery said.

"Playing against a Championship team is not easy, trying to respect them because you can lose even if you're better than the opponent."

Villa last won the FA Cup in 1957 and Emery added: "We are not considered favourites to win this trophy. We are contenders but not favourites."

Despite the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Club Brugge looming on Tuesday, Emery opted to pick a strong team against the Bluebirds.

Teetering just six points above the Championship relegation zone, Cardiff boss Omar Riza took the opposite approach, as he selected a weakened team to prioritise their survival battle.

Cardiff last won at Villa Park in 1954 and the Welsh side never looked like ending that futile streak.

Marcus Rashford's snap-shot and John McGinn's curler from distance were both well saved by Cardiff keeper Ethan Horvath in the opening stages.

Ollie Watkins should have put Villa ahead but the England striker poked wide after racing into the penalty area.

Emery's men monopolised possession to such an extent that Cardiff fans sarcastically chanted "we've got the ball" when they finally stemmed the tide of Villa attacks for a moment.

Villa were swiftly back in ascendency and Leon Bailey's fierce blast was tipped over by Horvath.

Rashford wasted a golden opportunity to end Cardiff's resistence, scuffing Bailey's cross over from close-range.

Watkins was equally profligate, volleying straight at Horvath from Rashford's header.

The over-worked Horvath saved McGinn's strike from the edge of the area, then plunged to claw away Rashford's 20-yard drive as Villa maintained their assault in the second half.

Cardiff almost snatched the lead completely against the run of play when Yousef Salech stretched to meet Perry Ng's cross, but Emiliano Martinez was equal to the effort.

Moments later, Villa finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute.

Enjoying a resurgence in form since his loan move from Manchester United, Rashford burst onto Youri Tielemans' pass and pulled it across the area for Asensio to slide a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Asensio put the result beyond doubt in 80th minute as he took Bailey's pass and guided his shot past Horvath from 10 yards.