MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ash from the erupting Cotopaxi volcano covered Quito, Ecuador's capital, including its historic center, on Tuesday morning, the national Office of Risk and Emergency Management reported.

The Cotopaxi volcano resumed activity in late October, erupting at a low intensity but with volcanic gas emissions and ash clouds.

A low intensity ash fallout was observed in several areas of Quito and the entire metropolitan region, with residents recommended to wear special masks, safety glasses, and clothing that covers all skin, the Risk and Emergency Management office said as quoted by local newspaper Comercio.

Later in the day, Quito International Airport reported that the ash fall did not affect air traffic.

Cotopaxi is the second-largest volcano in Ecuador and one of the world's highest volcanoes, reaching a height of 19,347 feet.

During the last major eruption in 1877, the city of Latacunga, which lays in the path of the volcano lava, was destroyed.