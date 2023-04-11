Ash Release From Volcano in Russia Assigned Highest Alert Level Under ICAO - Rosaviatsiya

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The release of ash from the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka was assigned the highest level of danger under the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) criteria, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Tuesday.

"Today, on April 11, 2023, in connection with the explosive eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka ...

the State Air Traffic Management Corporation of the Russian Federation together with Rosaviatsiya under international norms of the ICAO issued a NOTAM recommendation in order to ensure the safety of flights. The release of the volcanic ash was assigned the red (highest) alert rate under ICAO," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

Flight crews were instructed to take into consideration the eruption when choosing routes and monitor the meteorological situation, Rosaviatsiya added.