Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Ashgabat Attaches Special Importance to Development of Ties With Beijing - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of strategic relations with China, the Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) state-run newspaper reported on Saturday, citing President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

According to the report, Berdimuhamedow, on behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, had sent the warmest wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the occasion of the National Day of China, celebrated on October 1.

Berdimuhamedow noted that China has achieved great successes in all areas of life thanks to China's hard work and wise and far-sighted government policy in the past, adding that the ideas of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era inspire the Chinese people to new and grandiose achievements in the name of realizing the "Chinese Dream.

"

China became the first country to establish diplomatic ties with Turkmenistan and is currently one of the country's most important economic partners, Berdimuhamedow said, adding that Ashgabat attaches special importance to the development of strategic relations with China.

The president wished for the successful meeting 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which is expected to determine the ways for the further progressive development of China. He also wished Xi and Li good health, happiness, and success in responsible government activities and wished the Chinese people peace, well-being, and prosperity.

