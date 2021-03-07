Ashgabat, Baku, Ankara to Hold Trilateral Meeting at Any Convenient Time - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday agreed that a trilateral Ashgabat-Ankara-Baku meeting on boosting cooperation will be held at any convenient time, the state-owned Turkmen TV channel reported

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday agreed that a trilateral Ashgabat-Ankara-Baku meeting on boosting cooperation will be held at any convenient time, the state-owned Turkmen TV channel reported.

Cavusoglu, who is visiting the Central Asian country, said that the trilateral meeting where "important agreements will also be signed" will convene in the near future.

According to Turkmen TV, the sides agreed to hold the meeting, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the time suits.

During the face-to-face meeting, the Turkmen leader and the Turkish top diplomat discussed the development of the Ashgabat-Ankara partnership in trade, economic, energy and transport fields.

Berdimuhamedow mentioned that Turkish companies are actively participating in the implementation of Turkmenistan-led international projects. At the same time, Cavusoglu thanked the president for supporting Turkish businesspeople who implement projects on the Turkmen market.

Turkey is one of the largest trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan. Ankara actively supports Turkmen gas reaching Europe through the Caspian Sea and the Southern Gas Corridor initiative via Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.