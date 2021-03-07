UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashgabat, Baku, Ankara To Hold Trilateral Meeting At Any Convenient Time - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:13 AM

Ashgabat, Baku, Ankara to Hold Trilateral Meeting at Any Convenient Time - Reports

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday agreed that a trilateral Ashgabat-Ankara-Baku meeting on boosting cooperation will be held at any convenient time, the state-owned Turkmen TV channel reported

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday agreed that a trilateral Ashgabat-Ankara-Baku meeting on boosting cooperation will be held at any convenient time, the state-owned Turkmen TV channel reported.

Cavusoglu, who is visiting the Central Asian country, said that the trilateral meeting where "important agreements will also be signed" will convene in the near future.

According to Turkmen TV, the sides agreed to hold the meeting, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the time suits.

During the face-to-face meeting, the Turkmen leader and the Turkish top diplomat discussed the development of the Ashgabat-Ankara partnership in trade, economic, energy and transport fields.

Berdimuhamedow mentioned that Turkish companies are actively participating in the implementation of Turkmenistan-led international projects. At the same time, Cavusoglu thanked the president for supporting Turkish businesspeople who implement projects on the Turkmen market.

Turkey is one of the largest trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan. Ankara actively supports Turkmen gas reaching Europe through the Caspian Sea and the Southern Gas Corridor initiative via Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Same Ankara Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Georgia Gas Market TV Top Asia

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

16 minutes ago

Senegal opposition collective calls for three days ..

27 minutes ago

France extends weekend lockdown to northern region ..

27 minutes ago

PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

50 minutes ago

TIME features women leading India's farmer protest ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels organizes webinar on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.