Ashkenazi On Recent Attacks: Israel Will Not Let Iran Use Syria Against Its Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Ashkenazi on Recent Attacks: Israel Will Not Let Iran Use Syria Against Its Interests

Israel will not let Iran use Syria against its interests, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Wednesday, in light of recent missile attacks on Damascus suburbs and Syria's claims of Israeli involvement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Israel will not let Iran use Syria against its interests, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Wednesday, in light of recent missile attacks on Damascus suburbs and Syria's claims of Israeli involvement.

"Israel retains the right for self-defense. We will not let Iranians use Syria for its actions against us, we will do everything possible to ensure our security," Ashkenazi said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

More Stories From World

