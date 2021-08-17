UrduPoint.com

Ashraf Ghani, Other Afghan Leaders Not In Uzbekistan Now - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

Ashraf Ghani, Other Afghan Leaders Not in Uzbekistan Now - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Reports about the alleged presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in Uzbekistan do not correspond to reality, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's Dune news agency reported on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Reports about the alleged presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in Uzbekistan do not correspond to reality, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's Dune news agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, a source close to the Afghan authorities told Sputnik that Ghani, who left Afghanistan on Sunday, was in the Sultanate of Oman. On Sunday evening, a Sputnik source said that Ghani had agreed to resign and flew from Kabul to Tajikistan for a flight to a third country. Reports of Ghani's presence in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have been officially denied by the authorities of these states.

Presumably, the US may become the final destination of Ghani.

"Recently, media and social networks have been circulating reports about the alleged presence of individual figures and leaders of the ethnic groups of Afghanistan in Uzbekistan. In particular, the Names of Ashraf Ghani, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Ata Muhammad Nur and others have been mentioned. According to official data, this kind the information does not correspond to reality," the statement says.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Oman Rashid Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan May Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

NATO Capable of Striking Terrorist Groups If They ..

NATO Capable of Striking Terrorist Groups If They Resurface in Afghanistan - Sto ..

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Blames 'Tragedy' in Afghanistan on Kab ..

Stoltenberg Blames 'Tragedy' in Afghanistan on Kabul's Failure to Negotiate Peac ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Envoys Discuss Renewal of Vienna ..

Russian, Iranian Envoys Discuss Renewal of Vienna Talks on JCPOA

3 minutes ago
 'Deaths, injuries' as air raid hits northwest Iraq ..

'Deaths, injuries' as air raid hits northwest Iraq clinic: officials

3 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of co ..

Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of country: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'un ..

Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'unfounded'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.