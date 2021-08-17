Ashraf Ghani, Other Afghan Leaders Not in Uzbekistan Now - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Reports about the alleged presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in Uzbekistan do not correspond to reality, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's Dune news agency reported on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Reports about the alleged presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in Uzbekistan do not correspond to reality, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's Dune news agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, a source close to the Afghan authorities told Sputnik that Ghani, who left Afghanistan on Sunday, was in the Sultanate of Oman. On Sunday evening, a Sputnik source said that Ghani had agreed to resign and flew from Kabul to Tajikistan for a flight to a third country. Reports of Ghani's presence in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have been officially denied by the authorities of these states.

Presumably, the US may become the final destination of Ghani.

"Recently, media and social networks have been circulating reports about the alleged presence of individual figures and leaders of the ethnic groups of Afghanistan in Uzbekistan. In particular, the Names of Ashraf Ghani, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Ata Muhammad Nur and others have been mentioned. According to official data, this kind the information does not correspond to reality," the statement says.