Ashraf Ghani Sworn in as Afghan President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Ashraf Ghani on Monday was sworn in as the Afghan president after having been pronounced the winner of the September 2019 election, the TOLONews broadcaster reported.

The outlet posted an image of Ghani taking the oath of office on Twitter.

Ghani's deputies Amrullah Saleh and Mohammad Sarwar Danish were sworn in as vice presidents.

Meanwhile, other news reports suggested that Ghani's main political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who had not recognized the final vote count, also took the oath of office on Monday.