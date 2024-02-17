Ashwin out of Test due to 'family emergency' after 500th wicket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) India's Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England on Friday due to "a family medical emergency", just hours after becoming only the ninth player in history to take 500 Test wickets.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," said Jay Shah, the secretary of the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI).

Off-spinner Ashwin, 37, had dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot to become only the second Indian to reach the 500-wicket milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family," added Shah in a BCCI statement.

"The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, on 'X', wrote: "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother."

India may now have to play with only 10 men for the rest of the three days in Ashwin's absence.

Ashwin, an all-rounder who was playing his 98th Test since his debut in 2011, scored a crucial 37 with the bat, including a 77-run eighth-wicket stand with debutant Dhruv Jurel, to help India post 445 all out in their first innings at Rajkot.

"It's a good time to celebrate, probably go have dinner and think about how far I have come in life," Ashwin had said after the day's play.

- 'Poor motor skills' -

Ashwin began the Test on 499 wickets and entered the exclusive club with a full-length delivery at leg-stump which Crawley top-edged to Rajat Patidar at fine leg.

His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd.

He joined fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka - 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia - 708), Kumble (619) and Nathan Lyon (Australia - 517) in the exclusive club.

It remained an eventful day for Ashwin on the field when he was punished for running down the middle of the pitch with India handed a five-run penalty as a result.

Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson in the morning session and England started their first innings with five for no loss as a result of the offence.

Ashwin attempted to argue his case with Wilson, who then put his arm around the batsman's shoulder and indicated five to signal the penalty.

"My poor motor skills did not allow me to get off the pitch in time," said Ashwin.

India now remain a bowler short with England racing along at 207-2 at close of play after Ben Duckett, 133 not out, slammed a century in 88 balls.

India are already without Virat Kohli, who missed the series due to "personal reasons" and KL Rahul, forced out injured in the second and third match.

The five-Test series remains level at 1-1 after England won the opener and India bounced back in the second match.