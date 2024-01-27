Ashwin Strikes As England Chase India's Lead Of 190
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Zak Crawley out early to put England in further trouble in the opening Test as the tourists began their chase of a 190-run lead on Saturday.
India's innings ended on 436 inside the first hour on day three in Hyderabad after Ravindra Jadeja made 87 and part-time spinner Joe Root returned figures of 4-79.
The tourists came out with their attacking "Bazball" brand of cricket to race to 45 runs inside 10 overs before Ashwin came around the wicket to the right-handed Crawley, who edged the ball to first slip to be out for 31.
England reached 89-1 at lunch, still trailing India by 101 runs. Left-handed opener Ben Duckett (38) and Ollie Pope (16) were batting at the break.
India resumed the day on 421-7 in response to England's first innings total of 246 and overnighters Jadeja and Axar Patel started cautiously with just six runs scored in the first half-hour.
Root got Jadeja out and bowled Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball but Mohammed Siraj avoided the hat-trick.
Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed cleaned up Axar on 44 to end the innings inside the first hour and hand England a formidable challenge at the start of the five-match series.
The visitors had a tough grind on day two and an injury to lead spinner Jack Leach only increased their woes on a pitch expected to turn more.
Leach, who injured his knee while fielding on day one and again on day two, took the field heavily bandaged.
He bowled just one over in the morning.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and KL Rahul (86) led India's charge before Jadeja took control in a 78-run partnership with fellow left-hander Axar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Glenn nabs women's title as Malinin dazzles at US Figure Skating Championships11 seconds ago
-
China conducts vertical takeoff, landing test for reusable Kuaizhou rocket17 seconds ago
-
Finals of world robot contest kick off in NE China city24 seconds ago
-
'Game changer': Gene therapy offers hope for children born deaf27 seconds ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3,830 good baskets in Sudan10 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists develop probe for brain oxygen monitoring10 minutes ago
-
Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue outshining star names at Cup of Nations10 minutes ago
-
Asian Cup 2023: Saudi National Team to begin preparations tomorrow to face Korea21 minutes ago
-
HRH Crown Prince condoles Chinese President over victims of landslide, earthquake21 minutes ago
-
Utility giant fined 45 mln USD for California's second largest wildfire30 minutes ago
-
Chinese software and info-tech sector reports revenue, profit growth in 202330 minutes ago
-
China's telecom sector sees steady expansion in 202330 minutes ago