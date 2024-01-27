Open Menu

Ashwin Strikes As England Chase India's Lead Of 190

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Zak Crawley out early to put England in further trouble in the opening Test as the tourists began their chase of a 190-run lead on Saturday.

India's innings ended on 436 inside the first hour on day three in Hyderabad after Ravindra Jadeja made 87 and part-time spinner Joe Root returned figures of 4-79.

The tourists came out with their attacking "Bazball" brand of cricket to race to 45 runs inside 10 overs before Ashwin came around the wicket to the right-handed Crawley, who edged the ball to first slip to be out for 31.

England reached 89-1 at lunch, still trailing India by 101 runs. Left-handed opener Ben Duckett (38) and Ollie Pope (16) were batting at the break.

India resumed the day on 421-7 in response to England's first innings total of 246 and overnighters Jadeja and Axar Patel started cautiously with just six runs scored in the first half-hour.

Root got Jadeja out and bowled Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball but Mohammed Siraj avoided the hat-trick.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed cleaned up Axar on 44 to end the innings inside the first hour and hand England a formidable challenge at the start of the five-match series.

The visitors had a tough grind on day two and an injury to lead spinner Jack Leach only increased their woes on a pitch expected to turn more.

Leach, who injured his knee while fielding on day one and again on day two, took the field heavily bandaged.

He bowled just one over in the morning.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and KL Rahul (86) led India's charge before Jadeja took control in a 78-run partnership with fellow left-hander Axar.

