Asia-Pacific Exports to Rebound 5.8% in 2021 Following COVID-19 Contraction - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The exports and imports of the Asia-Pacific region will rebound in 2021 by 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent respectively after suffering a contraction this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said in a trade forecast on Tuesday.

"Despite facing a sharp decline in trade, Asia and the Pacific is expected to perform better than the rest of the world during 2020. The region's prominence in merchandise trade is expected to rise to an all-time high this year accounting for 41.8 per cent of the world's exports and 38.2 per cent of global imports. In 2021, merchandise trade volumes are expected to rebound by 5.8 per cent and 6.2 per cent of real exports and imports respectively," the ESCAP said in a report.

According to the UN figures, the global international trade value in 2020 is expected to fall by 14.5 percent, while Asia-Pacific's real export and imports are set to fall by 6.1 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.

The UN commission has also estimated the region's losses from the trade contraction, saying that "Asia and the Pacific has lost US$2.2 trillion in potential trade this year. Globally, this toll amounts to a staggering US$6.6 trillion in foregone trade."

In April, the UN ESCAP said that the coronavirus pandemic might cost the Asia-Pacific region 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product or, equivalently, $172 billion due to a weakened global demand for their exports alone.