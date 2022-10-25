UrduPoint.com

Asia-Pacific News Agencies Group Holds Meeting In Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:49 PM

The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) is taking place this week in Iran

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) is taking place this week in Iran.

The two-day meeting began on Monday in the capital Tehran with the participation of 60 news agencies from 35 countries, including Turkey's top news source Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu Agency is represented at the meeting by Yusuf Ozkir, who sits on Anadolu Agency's board, and Oguz Karakas, project management coordinator. At the meeting, the new chairman of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies will be elected.

Yonhap News, South Korea's leading news agency, which holds the group's 2019-2022 term presidency, will hand over its mandate to the news agency of the country to be elected this year. The group's General Assembly meeting, which is held every three years, was last held in Seoul, South Korea in 2019.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies was founded in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO to provide a direct and free exchange of news between news agencies in an area of ??more than half the world's population.

