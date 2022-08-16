UrduPoint.com

Asia-Pacific States' Drills With Nuclear Arms Within AUKUS To 'Blow Up' Region - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Asia-Pacific States' Drills With Nuclear Arms Within AUKUS to 'Blow Up' Region - Shoigu

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The use of NATO developments on joint nuclear training within the AUKUS alliance is not excluded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, adding that it will "blow up" the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the minister, the AUKUS alliance has the potential to develop into a military-political union.

It cannot be ruled out that NATO's developments in joint nuclear planning and joint nuclear training of the allies will be transferred to this region.

"The transfer of the practice of nuclear training from Europe will blow up the region. Although it can be assumed that this is precisely the goal set by the United States," the minister said at the Moscow security conference.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Alliance United States From

Recent Stories

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

3 minutes ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astound ..

Vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Ba ..

23 minutes ago
 First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

32 minutes ago
 FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

46 minutes ago
 Coach-oil tanker collision: 20 People died, six in ..

Coach-oil tanker collision: 20 People died, six injured

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.