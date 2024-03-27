Asia remains attractive destination for global investment

Hainan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Asia remains a dynamic and attractive destination for global investment, said attendees at a sideline forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which convenes its 2024 annual conference in Boao, a resort town in southern China's Hainan Province.

According to the forum's Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress flagship report, Asian economies demonstrated strong resilience in investment activities in 2022. Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Asia-Pacific economies amounted to 809.4 billion U.S. Dollars, growing by 6.

76 percent over the previous year and accounting for 62 percent of international FDI inflows.

Asia has been a significant beneficiary of FDI, said Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of Pakistan, while noting the role of FDI in Asia's development at the sub-forum with a theme of "Investing the Future of Asia."

It is important to recognize that Asia, particularly emerging markets, is now on its own development momentum. Asia have become the world's manufacturing and trade hub supported by foreign capital and investments, she noted.