Asia Snooker Championship 2024 starts in Riyadh Thursday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Asian Snooker Championship 2024 started on Thursday at the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation training center in Riyadh, running from June 27 to July 5.

Over 200 players will participate from Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Hong Kong, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE.

All 15 of the Asian countries are scheduled to participate in the championship across five events: Six-Red Snooker Teams, Men's Six-Red Snooker, Women's Six-Red Snooker, Men's U-21 Six-Red Snooker, and English Billiards for Men.

The championship opening ceremony will be held Thursday at 5:00 PM local time.

It will be attended by International Billiards and Snooker Federation President Mubarak Al-Khayarin, Asian Confederation of Billiards sports President Mohamed Al-Nuaimi, and Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation President Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari, as well as heads and members of participating countries.