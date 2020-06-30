UrduPoint.com
Asia Trade Seen Significantly Weaker In 2020 From COVID-19 - IMF Regional Director

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:13 PM

Trade in Asia is expected to deteriorate remarkably in 2020, contracting by a fifth in countries such as Japan, India, and the Philippines, International Monetary Fund Asia and Pacific Director Changyong Rhee said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Trade in Asia is expected to deteriorate remarkably in 2020, contracting by a fifth in countries such as Japan, India, and the Philippines, International Monetary Fund Asia and Pacific Director Changyong Rhee said on Tuesday.

"Asia's trade is expected to contract significantly due to weaker external demand, with total trade (exports plus imports) projected to decline by about 20 percent in 2020 in Japan, India, and the Philippines," Rhee said in an IMF post entitled "Reopening Asia: How the Right Policies Can Help Economic Recovery".

He said reorienting Asia's growth model toward domestic demand and away from its heavy reliance on exports has begun, but will take more time to be completed.

"Asia is heavily dependent on global supply chains and cannot grow while the whole world is suffering," Rhee said. "Our projections for 2021 and beyond assume a strong rebound in private demand; however, this may be optimistic for several reasons."

These include longer-than-expected lockdowns, rising inequality and weak balance sheets and geopolitical tensions, he said.

"Even when lockdown measures are fully relaxed, economic activity is not likely to return to full capacity, due to Rheees in individual behaviors and measures put in place to maintain physical distancing and reduce contagion," Rhee said.

"Our recent study shows that while a lockdown may lead to a contraction in economic activity - as measured by industrial production - of about 12 percent a month, a full reversal in containment measures may increase economic activity by only about 7 percent."

In addition, he said many Asian economies - especially Pacific Islands countries - depend on tourism, remittances, and other services that require in-person contact, which will take a lot longer to recover.

As for rising inequality, he said IMF's research has shown how past pandemics led to higher income inequality and hurt employment prospects of those with limited education.

"These effects are likely to be exacerbated in Asia due to the large proportion of informal workers, making the recovery more protracted," Rhee said.

In the absence of a second wave of infections and with unprecedented policy stimulus to support the recovery, growth in Asia is projected to rebound strongly to 6.6 percent in 2021, Rhee said.

"But even with this fast pickup in economic activity, output losses due to COVID-19 are likely to persist," he said.

He added that Asia's economic output in 2022 was projected to be about 5 percent lower compared with the level predicted before the crisis; and this gap will be much larger if it excluded China, where economic activity has already started to rebound.

