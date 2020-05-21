Asia virus latest: Infection fears amid cyclone; Tokyo 2020 logo row

Here are the latest developments from Asia related to the novel coronavirus: - Millions cram cyclone shelters despite virus risks - At least 84 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments from Asia related to the novel coronavirus: - Millions cram cyclone shelters despite virus risks - At least 84 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.

Millions more were left without power after Cyclone Amphan, packing winds of around 150 kilometres per hour (95 mph), carried away electricity pylons, walls and roofs, officials said as they began to assess the damage.

- 'Insensitive' Japan Olympic virus logo pulled after row - A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Olympics logo as the new coronavirus has been pulled after Olympic organisers branded it "insensitive" and said it infringed copyright.

The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo 2020 logo, and appeared on the front page of an in-house magazine published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ).

- Wuhan clamps down on wild animal trade - The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus surfaced late last year, implemented rules to clamp down on the breeding, trade and hunting of wild animals.

The move comes after China's central government announced a nationwide ban in February, with some provinces unveiling plans last week that encouraged breeders to switch livelihoods.

The illegal wildlife trade has been blamed for the outbreak, and the virus is widely believed to have passed from bats to people before spreading worldwide.

- Jump in Indonesia cases - Indonesia recorded its biggest one-day jump in cases with 973 new infections, as the world's fourth most populous country battles widespread social-distancing violations.

"This increase is outrageous -- it's the biggest jump so far," the government's virus task force spokesman Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

The country's death toll stands at 1,278 -- the highest in Asia outside China -- with 20,162 infections confirmed nationwide, but the true toll is widely believed to be much higher.

- State of emergency lifted in Japanese cities - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in several big cities in western Japan and hinted that the measure would be removed nationwide as early as next week.

"We decided to lift the state of emergency for Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo," Abe told reporters, leaving Tokyo and its neighbouring regions as well as the nation's northern island of Hokkaido under restrictions.

- Markets swing - Asian markets fluctuated after rallying for much of the week, with any gains dragged by profit-taking while concerns over the long-term impact of the virus and worsening China-US relations added to the selling pressure.

Equities have enjoyed weeks of gains thanks to signs of an easing in the disease in major economies and the gradual lifting of lockdown measures that are expected to have sent the world into a deep recession.

- Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore - A yellow robot dog called Spot which found fame online for dancing to hit song "Uptown Funk" has been deployed to patrol a Singapore park and ensure people observe social distancing.

The hi-tech hound is remote-controlled and can clamber easily over all types of terrain, which its creators say means it can go where wheeled robots cannot.