Asia virus latest: Philippine economy shrinks, Taiwan baseball gets global audience

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments from Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - Philippine economy shrinks - The Philippine economy contracted for the first time in more than two decades during the first quarter, but officials warned the worst was likely yet to come because of the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent in January-March, the worst performance since 1998 during the Asian financial crisis, with the eruption of the Taal volcano in January also taking a toll.

- No salary for Sri Lankan state workers - Sri Lanka's government appealed to its 1.5 million employees to donate their May salary to help the cash-strapped island recover after a 52-day virus lockdown.

The nation's top civil servant P. B. Jayasundara said if workers, including the army and police, donated their salary Sri Lanka could save 100 billion rupees ($525 million) in May alone.

He also claimed he had already donated his pay, according to a letter seen by AFP.

- Australian Open faces cancellation - Organisers of January's Australian Open admitted the tournament faces cancellation under a worst-case scenario because of the coronavirus.

Tennis Austalia said it would abide by any restrictions in place in eight months time for the season-opening Grand Slam.

- Namaste in, high-fives out for Indian cricket - Namaste and clapping could replace handshakes and high-fives when cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane said.

He suggested in an online briefing when cricket returns fielders could remain in place after the fall of a wicket and clap, adding: "Maybe handshakes will be replaced by a namaste.

" - No jabs, no play for Oz rugby - Efforts by Australia's National Rugby League to restart matches this month faced a fresh hurdle when a group of players refused to have compulsory flu vaccinations.

At least four players were reported to have refused the jabs, included in strict health protocols agreed by the league with the government to allow play to resume on May 28.

- Seoul sends masks to foreign veterans - South Korea will send one million face masks to foreign veterans of the 1950-1953 Korean War to express gratitude on the 70th anniversary of the brutal conflict, officials said.

Half of the masks would go to the US -- who contributed 90 percent of the UN coalition troops who fought North Korea.

The gift received special government approval as the South, widely praised for its handling of COVID-19, currently imposes export restrictions on face masks to prevent possible shortages.

- Taiwanese baseball gets new fans -Foreign fans starved of baseball are tuning in to Taiwan's often-overlooked league as the island basks in the glow of being one of the few places in the world hosting live sports during the pandemic.

Taiwan, which has largely halted local COVID-19 transmissions, has kept its Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) batting with all of the league's teams now streaming games with English commentary, racking up millions of views.