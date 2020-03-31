UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia Virus Latest: World Bank Poverty Warning, China Factory Turnaround

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:24 PM

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, China factory turnaround

Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - Millions more could fall into poverty in Asia

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Here are the latest developments in Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: - Millions more could fall into poverty in Asia - The pandemic could drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty under a negative outlook, which involves a severe economic contraction followed by a sluggish recovery, the World Bank warned in a new report.

Even in the best case, marked by a sharp slowdown followed by a strong recovery, 24 million fewer people in the region will escape poverty, the report said.

- Chinese factories grind back to life - Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth in March as businesses grind back to work following a lengthy shutdown but analysts said the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand is devastated by the coronavirus, while the World Bank warned growth could screech to a halt.

China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the deadly COVID-19, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill.

- Australia introduces tough penalties - Harsh penalties for violating virus-linked restrictions have been introduced in Australia, with New South Wales state bringing in fines of up to Aus$11,000 (US$6,800) and six months' jail for people who leave their home without a "reasonable excuse", or gather in groups larger than two.

At least a dozen people have already received smaller fines for flouting the rules, including some who breached mandatory self-isolation or quarantine periods.

- Japan tightens travel advice - Japan is now advising its citizens to avoid travelling to 73 countries and regions worldwide in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

People are also being advised to avoid non-essential travel to all other parts of the world, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

- Markets bounce back - Asian equities rose strongly following another rally on Wall Street, while oil bounced, with traders welcoming a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, though analysts cautioned that the road ahead remained rocky for the global economy.

Global markets have suffered historic falls in recent weeks as the virus batters economies worldwide.

- First death in Myanmar - Myanmar reported its first death from the virus, a 69-year-old man who had returned to the country in mid-March after receiving cancer treatment in Australia.

The country of 54 million, which has one of the region's most under-developed healthcare systems, only confirmed its first case last week.

- China delays college entrance exams - China is postponing its notoriously difficult college entrance tests, following months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The "gaokao" examinations are being delayed by a month and will now take place from July 7 to 8 this year, said education authorities.

Related Topics

World World Bank Australia Education China Jail Oil Road Man Wales Myanmar Japan March July Market Cancer All From Best Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir ..

4 minutes ago

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

14 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

7 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

58 minutes ago

ADB supports China Gas to ensure uninterrupted gas ..

53 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.