MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Asian and African countries, including China and India, are very interested in Russian plasma engines, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Today, under the conditions of sanctions, we have changed our (market) orientation.

The countries of Asia, China, Africa, and India have a very serious interest in these (plasma) engines," Borisov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24.

Roscosmos offered African countries the construction of national modules in the Russian Orbital Service Station, Borisov added.

"(With the African countries) we talked... about manned spaceships. I offered to participate in the Russian Orbital Station project. Not just the training of cosmonauts, but even the construction of national modules. I will say that the interest in our proposals is very high," Borisov concluded.