Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discrimination In EU - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 12:27 PM

Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discrimination in EU - Reports

A joint investigation of several European media outlets has shown that refugees of Asian and African origin who fled Ukraine are detained at the borders of the EU countries and subjected to discrimination contrary to the laws of the EU, the Independent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) A joint investigation of several European media outlets has shown that refugees of Asian and African origin who fled Ukraine are detained at the borders of the EU countries and subjected to discrimination contrary to the laws of the EU, the Independent reported on Thursday.

The investigation, which was carried out jointly with Lighthouse Reports, Spiegel, Mediapart and Radio France, shows that multiple Black and Asian refugees fleeing Ukraine were experiencing racial discrimination while trying to cross into the EU since the start of the Russian operation.

At least 52 third country nationals who have fled Ukraine are currently being held in detention facilities in Poland, the Independent said, adding that a Nigerian student detained in Estonia, after traveling there to see his family, is now being threatened with deportation.

At the same time, a EU directive recommends admitting on humanitarian grounds third country nationals studying or working in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country for neighboring nations since the start of the Russian military operation.

