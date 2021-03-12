Asian Americans Targeted Over 'Yellow Peril' Also Face COVID-19 Scapegoating

Growing economic anxiety driven by the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to the current rise in attacks against Asian Americans, who, despite being widely perceived as "model citizens," are still haunted by the West's centuries-old "yellow peril" concept, US experts told Sputnik

Over the past few months, a number of rights groups have raised alarm over the spike in hate attacks on Asian Americans since the pandemic.

In February, to raise awareness of the "skyrocketing" assaults on the Asian community in the US, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offered a $25,000 reward for information on a suspect who attacked a 91-year-old Asian man on January 31 in Oakland's Chinatown. A few days later, the suspect was arrested.

Last week, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University published a report, confirming that hate crimes against Asian Americans in 16 cities rose by 150 percent in 2020.

In his first major televised address to the nation on Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the problem too, denouncing "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans" as "wrong" and "un-American."

Since the onset of the pandemic, then-US President Donald Trump always tried to blame China for allowing the deadly virus to spread around the world and causing massive human and economic losses.

Despite objections from Beijing and the World Health Organization, Trump often called the novel coronavirus the "China virus" or "Chinese virus," while senior administration officials including then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo frequently referred to it as the "Wuhan virus."

Such rhetoric from then-top US officials led to more people linking the deadly virus to people who looked to be Chinese, experts say.

"I think it plays a very significant role in normalizing, blaming and scapegoating Chinese, then broadly Asian Americans, in terms of COVID. The way he [Trump] attributed it to and the language he used inflamed the racism that had always been there," Sherry Wang, a professor of counseling psychology at Santa Clara University in California, told Sputnik.

A year after the pandemic started and with the new US president in office, racially motivated attacks on innocent Asian Americans still continue and have captured more national attention.

A number of organizations advocating for Asian Americans' rights have held protests and rallies in several cities in California and New York to draw attention to the crisis.

BUT WHY MANY ATTACKS ROCKED LIBERAL STATES?

Many of the reported attacks on Asian Americans notably took place in states like California or New York, which are supposed to be more liberal-minded and more tolerant than conservatives-dominated states such as Arizona or Florida.

Professor Wang believes that a party affiliation of states does not play a big role: what matters is the size of Asian communities.

"My interpretation is that, just because you live in a city or a state that is liberal or blue, or just because you live a city where there's more Asian Americans, it doesn't make you safer. You're not safer because of greater ethnic density," she said.

The expert suggested that the greater presence of Asian communities in those states may have heightened the perceived threats from Asians, who could be viewed as "stealing our opportunities away" amid the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

"The more Asian Americans there are, the more we're considered a threat in terms of white supremacy. Then you think about, historically, the Western perception of 'Yellow Peril:' Asians are coming and taking over. They're going to come and take our jobs. That's going to sell more in cities where there're actually more Asian Americans. If you were in Florida, where there are not that many Asians, they are not a threat to you. There isn't a fear of 'oh, you're taking our jobs, you're going to the school that our kids want to go to or you're making the money that I should be making," she said.

Economic struggles resulted from stricter lockdowns introduced in the more liberal states could have further amplified people's fear of or anger toward Asian Americans, the expert suggested.

"I think the economic concern is a major thing in terms of how much it [the pandemic] affected people. If your state is shut down, or if you're not able to do the things you previously were able to do, you're going to want to blame somebody, right? And the real anxiety is we don't know what the future holds. To have that kind of existential anxiety, I think people don't know how to handle it. Then you have a government saying:' it's very easy, just blame China and Chinese people,'" she said.

The expert added that stricter lockdowns in states that took COVID-19 more seriously could have also triggered harsher responses from people who do not believe in the severity of the pandemic.

As a popular migration destination, the US has always attracted immigrants of various ethnicities from different countries. Among non-white immigrants, Asian Americans have always had a reputation for being a "model minority," or ideal immigrants who are perceived as particularly successful in contrast to other minority groups.

According to professor Wang, the "model minority" stereotype about Asian Americans led to less attention to racism against this community.

"It's the 'model minority' stereotype coming up. When the stuffs [attacks on Asians] happen or after a racist attack on Asians, people would say: 'What? Racism happens to Asians?' Or they say: 'You're not even a person of color,' or they say: 'Haha, welcome to the club. Now you know what it's like to be black.' The messages are like this. But Asians are not white right? Asians have never had white privilege, but also not the sympathy, attention, apathy or support of other people of color, when we suffer. That's why there was no attention," she said.

The professor explained that the "model minority" stereotype with regard to Asian Americans was created on purpose to dissuade demands from African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

"The history of the 'model minority' stereotype is that it came up in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement. It was created in some way, or it was born, out of using Asian Americans to say: 'hey, look at these model citizens. Black people, you should be like them. Why? I'll tell you what's great about these Asian people. They work hard and they have good cultural values. Look at the family system. The main thing is that they don't use government services and they don't protest like you do,'" she said.

This stereotype hurts activism of Asian Americans and made it invisible, the expert argued.

"It made Asian American activism invisible. It minimized the contributions of Asian Americans. There's a stereotype that Asians are quiet, submissive. We don't make waves and we're hardworking. The reason Asian Americans have been able to be successful is because of something characteristic of our culture. There's no recognition of us as a color. It's a very colorblind way to look at us," she said.

Although racist attacks against Asians started as soon as the pandemic emerged, such incidents failed to gain national media attention in the US until recent months, the expert noted.

TIME FOR ALLIANCE WITH AFRICAN AMERICANS?

A team of researchers at New York University, led by professor Doris Chang and professor Sumie Okazaki, has compiled data on the surge of racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans.

"There is increasing media attention highlighting a recent surge of violent attacks against AAPIs [Asian American and Pacific Islanders], which is prompting many AAPIs to reflect on their positionality in discussions about race and racism in the United States. In our data, 34% of AAPIs sampled reported at least one incident of verbal harassment, 24% experienced discrimination in the workplace, 16% had been coughed or spat on, and 12% had been physically assaulted," professor Chang told Sputnik.

To address the growing violent attacks against Asian Americans, it is important for the Asian community to build an alliance with other people of color and rally the kind of support the Black Lives Matter movement received last summer, professor Wang from Santa Clara University suggested.

"The reality is that, throughout US history, Asian American history and Black history, we've worked together. Asian Americans and Black Americans have worked together in the Civil Rights Movement. We have not the same struggles, they're very different, but a lot of similarities. Racism has hurt us in different ways. But ultimately, it's the racism that is really the enemy, not each other. To really come together is the only way we can do this. The only way we can address the systematic issues is if we pull our resources together," she said.

She believes that support from African Americans could help the Asian community draw more attention to their struggles.

"It's going to be more powerful, when a black leader says: 'hey, Asian Americans are people of color. Asian Americans are suffering. We need to make space for Asian Americans' experience with racism to be talked about. We need to come together and we need to support our Asian American siblings.' That's going to be way more powerful than an Asian American saying: 'my community is suffering. Please help us,'" she said.

The expert pointed out that Asian Americans were one of the largest supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.