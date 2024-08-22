(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Asian countries have become the largest market for Vietnam's cinnamon exports, with Indonesia and China being two major importers, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported Thursday.

Vietnam exported 2,979 tons of cinnamon in the first seven months of this year, with the total turnover reaching more than 7.1 million U.S.

Dollars, the report said, citing the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association.

Exports to Indonesia and China reached 1,299 tons and 1,242 tons, respectively, during the cited period.

Vietnam's cinnamon growing area totals up to 180,000 hectares in the northern mountainous localities and the north-central region.

The Southeast Asian country's cinnamon bark reserves are estimated at about 900,000 tons to 1,200,000 tons, with an average harvest of 70,000 tons to 80,000 tons per year, according to the VOV.