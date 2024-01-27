Asian Cup 2023: Saudi National Team To Begin Preparations Tomorrow To Face Korea
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Saudi national football team is set to begin training sessions tomorrow as they prepare to face off against the Korean team in the round of 16 of the Asian Football Cup 2023, which is being held in Qatar.
The training session will take place tomorrow at the Aspire Stadium and will be open to the media for the first fifteen minutes.
Today, the Saudi team underwent a session at the health club, while player Hassan Al-Tambakti performed special exercises under the guidance of the physical trainer.
