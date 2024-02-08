Open Menu

Asian Cup Braces For One Last Surprise As Qatar Face Jordan In Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) An Asian Cup full of late goals and surprises reaches a climax on Saturday when hosts and holders Qatar face a Jordan side looking to make yet more history.

The 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France in the World Cup final 14 months ago, will stage the final act of four weeks of Asian football.

Few would have predicted it would come down to a decider between a Qatar side who swapped coaches one month before the Asian Cup and a Jordan team ranked 87 in the world.

Pre-tournament favourites Japan were dumped out in the quarter-finals by Iran, who then went down in a 3-2 semi-final thriller to Qatar on Wednesday.

