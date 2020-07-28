Asian Development Bank to Fund Swiss Ventilators for Uzbekistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will pay $19.5 million to supply Uzbekistan with 800 Swiss ventilators as the Central Asian nation fights the coronavius epidemic.

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will pay $19.5 million to supply Uzbekistan with 800 Swiss ventilators as the Central Asian nation fights the coronavius epidemic.

"The first 100 ventilators have arrived in Tashkent under two contracts with Swiss companies. Another 700 ventilators will be delivered in the coming weeks," an ADB spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

The deals were signed by Uzbekistan's state health care provider Uzmedimpeks with Medlogistics GmbH and Diatech S.A. and will be financed through ADB loans.

Uzbekistan has confirmed a total of 20,820 coronavirus cases, with 117 people dying. Further 152 patients are in serious condition, including 65 critical patients. The country began easing coronavirus restrictions in late April but had to prolong the lockdown until August 15 after infections rose.