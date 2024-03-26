Asian Economy Forecast To Grow 4.5 Pct In 2024: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BOAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Asian economy is expected to grow by around 4.5 percent in 2024, surpassing that of 2023, and continue to be the largest contributor to global economic growth, according to a report released Tuesday by the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) which convenes its 2024 conference in Boao, a resort town in southern China's Hainan Province.
According to the forum's Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2024, despite facing various external economic challenges, the Asian economy will still maintain a relatively high growth rate, supported by relatively strong consumption and proactive fiscal policies.
