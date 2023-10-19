Open Menu

Asian Football Confederation Congress Backs Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Extraordinary Congress 2023 expressed support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup. AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa chaired the virtual AFC Congress 2023 on Wednesday in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Yasser Al-Misehal.

The SAFF president thanked the AFC and member associations which support the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

He added that Saudi Arabia will work on presenting an exceptional file that reflects the magnitude of the development achieved by the Saudi and Asian football. Meanwhile, the AFC member associations elected Bandar Al-Hamidani, Chairman of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, as a member of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee from 2023 to 2027.

