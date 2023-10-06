Open Menu

Asian Games Medals Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Asian Games medals table

Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Medals table top 20 after day 12 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (gold, silver, bronze, total):

China 179 99 55 333

Japan 44 54 60 158

South Korea 33 47 77 157

India 21 32 33 86

Uzbekistan 19 16 25 60

Taiwan 15 15 23 53

North Korea 10 16 9 35

Thailand 10 14 27 51

Bahrain 10 2 5 17

Iran 8 17 17 42

Kazakhstan 8 15 38 61

Hong Kong 7 16 29 52

Indonesia 6 10 17 33

Malaysia 5 6 17 28

Qatar 5 6 3 14

Singapore 3 6 6 15

Saudi Arabia 3 2 2 7

Kyrgyzstan 3 0 5 8

UAE 2 4 5 11

Vietnam 2 3 16 21

More Stories From World