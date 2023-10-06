Asian Games Medals Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM
Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Medals table top 20 after day 12 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday (gold, silver, bronze, total):
China 179 99 55 333
Japan 44 54 60 158
South Korea 33 47 77 157
India 21 32 33 86
Uzbekistan 19 16 25 60
Taiwan 15 15 23 53
North Korea 10 16 9 35
Thailand 10 14 27 51
Bahrain 10 2 5 17
Iran 8 17 17 42
Kazakhstan 8 15 38 61
Hong Kong 7 16 29 52
Indonesia 6 10 17 33
Malaysia 5 6 17 28
Qatar 5 6 3 14
Singapore 3 6 6 15
Saudi Arabia 3 2 2 7
Kyrgyzstan 3 0 5 8
UAE 2 4 5 11
Vietnam 2 3 16 21