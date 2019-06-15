Asian Leaders Defend WTO Rules, Iran Nuclear Deal in Joint Declaration at CICA Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Asians leaders who gathered Saturday in Tajikistan's Dushanbe issued a joint declaration in support of the Iran nuclear deal and rules-based open trade and called for extra aid for Palestinian refugees.

The one-day 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) brought together leaders of 27 countries as well as delegates of 13 observer states and organizations, including the United Nations and the Arab League.

In the declaration on the Kremlin website, the nations reiterated their "unwavering support" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for scaling down its nuclear program.

"[We] underscore that JCPOA proved to be effective and has no better alternative at present ... and call upon all other parties to fulfill in total their own obligations," the document read.

They praised Iran for holding up its end of the 2015 deal as confirmed by the IAEA global nuclear watchdog. The United States withdrew from the pact last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, causing tensions between the countries to escalate.

The 27 leaders further called for return to fair trade based on the rules laid down by the World Trade Organization, which they said was being reformed to address its shortcomings. They stressed the need to take on transnational crime, money laundering, all forms of trafficking and corruption.

They singled out war-torn Afghanistan as being in dire need of international assistance to curb illicit drug production, which they said financed local and international terrorist groups and fueled instability in the region.

"We recognize that terrorism, extremism and illicit drugs pose a great threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan, region and beyond... It is necessary that the international community assists Afghanistan in combating drug production and trafficking and promoting alternative livelihood," they said.

The leaders also voiced concern over continuing tensions in the middle East, saying the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue needed to be revived in order to achieve the two-state solution. They called on the all countries to increase financing of the UNRWA, a UN agency helping Palestinian refugees.