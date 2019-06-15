UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Leaders Defend WTO Rules, Iran Nuclear Deal In Joint Declaration At CICA Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

Asian Leaders Defend WTO Rules, Iran Nuclear Deal in Joint Declaration at CICA Summit

Asians leaders who gathered Saturday in Tajikistan's Dushanbe issued a joint declaration in support of the Iran nuclear deal and rules-based open trade and called for extra aid for Palestinian refugees

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Asians leaders who gathered Saturday in Tajikistan's Dushanbe issued a joint declaration in support of the Iran nuclear deal and rules-based open trade and called for extra aid for Palestinian refugees.

The one-day 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) brought together leaders of 27 countries as well as delegates of 13 observer states and organizations, including the United Nations and the Arab League.

In the declaration on the Kremlin website, the nations reiterated their "unwavering support" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for scaling down its nuclear program.

"[We] underscore that JCPOA proved to be effective and has no better alternative at present ... and call upon all other parties to fulfill in total their own obligations," the document read.

They praised Iran for holding up its end of the 2015 deal as confirmed by the IAEA global nuclear watchdog. The United States withdrew from the pact last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, causing tensions between the countries to escalate.

The 27 leaders further called for return to fair trade based on the rules laid down by the World Trade Organization, which they said was being reformed to address its shortcomings. They stressed the need to take on transnational crime, money laundering, all forms of trafficking and corruption.

They singled out war-torn Afghanistan as being in dire need of international assistance to curb illicit drug production, which they said financed local and international terrorist groups and fueled instability in the region.

"We recognize that terrorism, extremism and illicit drugs pose a great threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan, region and beyond... It is necessary that the international community assists Afghanistan in combating drug production and trafficking and promoting alternative livelihood," they said.

The leaders also voiced concern over continuing tensions in the middle East, saying the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue needed to be revived in order to achieve the two-state solution. They called on the all countries to increase financing of the UNRWA, a UN agency helping Palestinian refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Corruption World United Nations Iran Drugs Nuclear Tehran Dushanbe Tajikistan United States Middle East Money 2015 All From Refugee Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

19 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

16 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

18 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

25 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

18 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.