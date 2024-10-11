Open Menu

Asian Leaders Meet In Laos With US, Russia On World Turmoil

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Asian leaders meet in Laos with US, Russia on world turmoil

Vientiane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Asian leaders and the top diplomats of adversaries the United States and Russia gathered Friday in Laos to discuss a world in turmoil, with China facing further fire over its actions in contested regional waters.

The usually tranquil, temple-lined streets of the landlocked nation's capital Vientiane have been briefly transformed into a hub of global diplomacy for the annual East Asia Summit, on the heels of meetings of the 10-country ASEAN regional bloc.

The summit marks a rare occasion when the United States and Russia, both represented by their top diplomats, are sitting together in the same room.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of the summit and urged firmness against Russia's "war of aggression in Ukraine", which he said violated the principles of both ASEAN and the United Nations.

Blinken was not expected to meet one-on-one with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with the US administration doubting Moscow's sincerity in its calls for talks on the Ukraine war.

Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking the White House in next month's election, has made clear she will not negotiate with Russia without involvement by Ukraine's government.

Related Topics

Election Fire World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China White House Vientiane Same United States Laos Hub Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

2 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

16 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

16 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

18 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

20 hours ago
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

20 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

22 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

22 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World