Asian Leaders Meet In Laos With US, Russia On World Turmoil
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Vientiane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Asian leaders and the top diplomats of adversaries the United States and Russia gathered Friday in Laos to discuss a world in turmoil, with China facing further fire over its actions in contested regional waters.
The usually tranquil, temple-lined streets of the landlocked nation's capital Vientiane have been briefly transformed into a hub of global diplomacy for the annual East Asia Summit, on the heels of meetings of the 10-country ASEAN regional bloc.
The summit marks a rare occasion when the United States and Russia, both represented by their top diplomats, are sitting together in the same room.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of the summit and urged firmness against Russia's "war of aggression in Ukraine", which he said violated the principles of both ASEAN and the United Nations.
Blinken was not expected to meet one-on-one with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with the US administration doubting Moscow's sincerity in its calls for talks on the Ukraine war.
Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking the White House in next month's election, has made clear she will not negotiate with Russia without involvement by Ukraine's government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
On US coast, wind power foes embrace 'Save the Whales' argument2 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer looks to move on from clumsy first 100 days2 minutes ago
-
Musk unveils robotaxi, pledges it 'before 2027'2 minutes ago
-
Automaker Stellantis says CEO will retire in 20263 minutes ago
-
Argentina held, Bolivia stun Colombia in 2026 qualifiers12 minutes ago
-
Obama stumps for Harris, Trump talks US protectionism42 minutes ago
-
Rallygoers eagerly await Obama at Harris campaign event42 minutes ago
-
Losing everything: hurricane hits retirement complex in Florida53 minutes ago
-
Panama's water wheel trash collector keeps plastic at bay1 hour ago
-
At least 11 dead in Florida but Hurricane Milton not as bad as feared1 hour ago
-
Internet Archive reels from 'catastrophic' cyberattack, data breach1 hour ago
-
Pogacar hunting 'perfect' season finale with Coppi's Il Lombardia record1 hour ago