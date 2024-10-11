Asian leaders meet in Laos with US, Russia on world turmoil

Vientiane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Asian leaders and the top diplomats of adversaries the United States and Russia gathered Friday in Laos to discuss a world in turmoil, with China facing further fire over its actions in contested regional waters.

The usually tranquil, temple-lined streets of the landlocked nation's capital Vientiane have been briefly transformed into a hub of global diplomacy for the annual East Asia Summit, on the heels of meetings of the 10-country ASEAN regional bloc.

The summit marks a rare occasion when the United States and Russia, both represented by their top diplomats, are sitting together in the same room.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of the summit and urged firmness against Russia's "war of aggression in Ukraine", which he said violated the principles of both ASEAN and the United Nations.

Blinken was not expected to meet one-on-one with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with the US administration doubting Moscow's sincerity in its calls for talks on the Ukraine war.

Vice President Kamala Harris, seeking the White House in next month's election, has made clear she will not negotiate with Russia without involvement by Ukraine's government.