Asian Markets Advance After Record Rallies
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Asian shares climbed Friday following a day of record highs in Japanese, US and European markets after demand for AI-powering chips drove tech gains.
Investors celebrated on Thursday as bumper profits reported by US chip giant Nvidia, seen as a bellwether for the artificial intelligence boom, helped boost Tokyo's benchmark index past a record high set in 1989.
The Nvidia and AI excitement prompted a broader rally in tech shares, with Wall Street and eurozone indices hitting fresh records.
"Investors in Asia are entering Friday's trading session riding the bull of optimism, buoyed by the U.S.-led surge in mega tech stocks that has fueled a global stock market boom," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
"The remarkable ascent witnessed across global markets on Thursday, driven by Nvidia's impressive 16.5% surge, is expected to set a positive tone for Asian markets on Friday."
Shanghai stocks finished higher, while Hong Kong was flat ahead of its close.
Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Manila and Kuala Lumpur were all up. Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore were down.
Tokyo markets were closed Friday for a public holiday, following the Nikkei 225's record finish up 2.2 percent at 39,098.68, boosted by Nvidia's quarterly gains.
Nvidia shares on Thursday surged more than 16 percent, lifting its market value to almost $2 trillion, after it reported quarterly profits rose to $12.3 billion on record high revenue.
Tom Hulick at Strategy Asset Managers told Bloomberg that demand for AI was "surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations".
"We own NVDA and continue to hold the company. This is an exciting momentum play that we have been promoting and participating with for a few years now," he added.
Other tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and microsoft -- among Nvidia's largest customers -- also saw gains.
On Thursday, three US Federal Reserve officials signalled interest rate cuts would more than likely come later this year, with one suggesting he wanted to see "at least another couple more months of inflation data" before deciding when to start lowering rates.
In China, data released Thursday showed the number of foreclosed properties for sale in the country increased at a faster pace last month, according to Bloomberg, reflecting the second-largest economy's struggling housing market.
But in one of the first positive signals for the beleaguered sector in nearly a year, Chinese home prices in January decreased at a slower pace for both new and existing units, official data showed Friday, according to Bloomberg.
"The slide in home prices may have passed its worst period," Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute, told the financial newswire.
Many Chinese for years saw property as a safe place to park savings, but price drops have hit their wallets hard and some analysts say Beijing's support measures for the sector have so far had minimal effect.
Financial troubles at major property developers such as Evergrande and Country Garden have fuelled buyer mistrust in China, against a backdrop of unfinished housing developments and declining prices.
- Key figures around 0710 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 16,748.85
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,004.88
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0827 from $1.0826 on Thursday
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.58 Yen from 150.54 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2667 from $1.2660
Euro/pound: UP at 85.48 pence from 85.47 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $83.21 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $78.14 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 39,069.11 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,684.49 (close)
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
More Stories From World
-
Chinese shares close higher Friday29 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's fisheries output rebounds in 202329 minutes ago
-
Asian markets advance after record rallies29 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday29 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's exports of fruit, vegetable to hit 6.5 bln USD in 202439 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 19 missing as fire guts Spanish apartment block39 minutes ago
-
Homes lost to bushfires as Australia's Victoria lashed by extreme heat, winds39 minutes ago
-
FIFA Women's World Cup an economic boon for Australia: report39 minutes ago
-
German companies embrace Chinese market amid EU protectionism concerns39 minutes ago
-
China's home prices continue to cool in January, declines narrowing39 minutes ago
-
Feature: China-Laos Railway fuels tourism boom in Laos49 minutes ago
-
Panasonic starts expansion of SMT machine factory in east China49 minutes ago