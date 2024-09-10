Asian Markets Battle To Match Wall Street Rally Ahead Of US Inflation
Published September 10, 2024
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street as traders try to assess the outlook for US interest rates following last week's disappointing jobs report, with focus on the release of key inflation data.
With Friday's non-farm payrolls showing the labour market slowing faster than expected, there is a growing worry that the world's top economy is heading for a recession, which sent stocks tumbling.
The Federal Reserve is widely seen cutting rates at next week's meeting but debate surrounds whether it will be 25 or 50 basis points, with some arguing that going for the bigger option could suggest decision-makers are worried.
