Open Menu

Asian Markets Buck US Losses, Post Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Asian markets buck US losses, post gains

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Asian markets posted gains in early trade Friday, shrugging off Wall Street losses ahead of key US jobs data.

Analysts say signs of a robust American economy, such as strong labour market data this week, are bad news for equities as it gives the Federal Reserve more reason to keep monetary policy tight through to the end of the year and beyond.

US Treasury yields hit their highest levels since 2007 this week as investors fear that high borrowing costs for businesses and consumers will eventually drag on the economy.

All eyes are on Friday's monthly US employment data, which will give investors a good idea of whether recent signs of a softening in the labour market will continue.

"Stock investors are not playing" with the drop in 10-year US yields, and "worries about a hot Non-Farm Payroll are upping the uncertainty index", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index ticked lower.

But Hong Kong started Friday on the front foot, with early gains of just over 1.5 percent, while Tokyo crept higher.

Singapore, Seoul and Mumbai were also up, while mainland Chinese markets were closed for a week-long holiday.

"If there's any signs of the labour market cracking then that would obviously be positive and maybe could send stocks a little bit higher," Peter Cardillo from Spartan Capital told AFP.

"The markets sell-off which saw government bond prices fall and yields rise has taken centre stage this week, and investors continue to watch the 10-year Treasury yield like a hawk," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Related Topics

Mumbai China Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul Stocks Market All From Government Asia Dow Jones Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

8 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

8 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

8 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

8 hours ago
 Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

8 hours ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fa ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fails doping test

8 hours ago
Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

Beckett to Pinter: Nobel-winning playwrights

8 hours ago
 Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

8 hours ago
 Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico se ..

Border wall, drugs tensions loom over US-Mexico security talks

8 hours ago
 Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

9 hours ago
 US offers no new cash to climate fund for developi ..

US offers no new cash to climate fund for developing world

9 hours ago
 JIP supports govt action against power stealers: I ..

JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

9 hours ago

More Stories From World