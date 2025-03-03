Asian Markets Climb On China Fiscal Hopes Against Trump Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Asian markets climbed on Monday on hopes that China will announce a huge stimulus package that will help offset US President Donald Trump's looming tariffs against Chinese goods.
Investors were also watching for any last-ditch deals to ward off the levies hitting Mexico, Canada and China due to come in force Tuesday.
Trump had confirmed 25 percent tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, and further imposed another 10 percent on Chinese goods from this week.
"Traders are on edge for last-minute negotiations to sidestep US tariffs," said Stephen Innes, analyst from SPI Asset Management.
"In Asia, all eyes are on China's National People's Congress, where traders are betting on a fiscal boost to counter the drag from US tariffs and keep China's blistering 2024 equity rally alive," he added.
Ahead of the key Chinese parliamentary meeting opening on Wednesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Japan's Nikkei climbed more than one percent, while Shanghai was also up.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin slipped 1.
3 percent on Asian markets after a six percent-surge on Sunday on the back of Trump's announcement that he was considering adding five digital assets to the US' strategic reserves.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 37,516.30 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 23,223.83
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,335.01
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0419 from $1.0384 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2612 from $1.2584
Dollar/yen: UP 150.28 from 149.52 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 82.62 pence from 82.51 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.12 percent at $70.54 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.09 percent at $73.60 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 1.4 percent at 43,840.91 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,809.74 (close)
INDEX CORP.
Dow
