Asian Markets Fall On US Rate Concerns, Oil Rallies After Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Asian markets fall on US rate concerns, oil rallies after attack

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Equities fell Wednesday on lingering worries about the outlook for US interest rates, while oil prices extended their rally after an attack on a ship in the Red Sea stoked fresh worries about supplies from the middle East.

With crucial inflation data out of the United States due at the end of the week, investors are largely playing a waiting game, with many inclined to sell after a recent run-up.

However, a forecast-beating read on consumer confidence in the world's top economy dented hopes that the Federal Reserve will have room to cut borrowing costs this year, while the mood was also soured by a weak Treasury sale that saw yields push higher.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.

8 percent at 38,556.87 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.5 percent at 18,535.81

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,111.02 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,245.03

Dollar/yen: UP at 157.15 from 157.14 Yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0853 from $1.0862

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2760 from $1.2763

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.04 from 85.09 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $80.14 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $84.45 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 38,852.86 (close)

