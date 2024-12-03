Asian Markets Mixed After US-China Chip Move, Euro Hit By France Woes
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Asian traders shifted tentatively Tuesday as they battled to track another record on Wall Street owing to fresh China-US worries, while the euro extended losses on concerns of political and economic upheaval in France.
A tech-led rally in the Dow and S&P 500 helped New York stocks to a strong start to the month, having enjoyed a healthy November on hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump will usher in more business-friendly measures.
Investors are also looking ahead to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to cut interest rates again.
The mixed performance in Asia followed a recent run-up that was helped Monday by manufacturing activity data suggesting China's economic struggles may be coming to an end.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.
7 percent at 39,180.06 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 19,478.28
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,354.50
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0491 from $1.0499 on Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2649 from $1.2654
Dollar/yen: UP at 149.82 Yen from 149.54 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.93 from 82.97 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $68.21 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $71.97 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 44,782.00 points (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 at 8,312.89 (close)
