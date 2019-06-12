UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mixed With Eyes On Trade, Protests Sink Hong Kong

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:52 AM

Asian markets mixed with eyes on trade, protests sink Hong Kong

Asian markets were mixed Wednesday after two days of healthy gains but Hong Kong sank more than one percent as a huge protest paralysed key roads in the city and a number of local businesses shut up shop

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Asian markets were mixed Wednesday after two days of healthy gains but Hong Kong sank more than one percent as a huge protest paralysed key roads in the city and a number of local businesses shut up shop.

While there was some profit-taking after the recent rises, investors are keeping their focus on developments in the China-US trade saga and an expected meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan this month.

The US president repeated on Tuesday that he expects to hold a face-to-face with his Chinese counterpart on Osaka and said Beijing wanted a deal "very badly".

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tempered expectations the leaders would reach an agreement by saying the meeting could lead to progress but not a "definitive agreement". However, he said he was confident an agreement would be reached eventually.

The comments out of Washington were keeping traders on edge, though a broad narrative of central bank easing -- with the Federal Reserve tipped to begin cutting interest rates and the European Union sticking to a softer outlook -- is providing much-needed support.

"While there was only a sliver of hope a deal would get done before the G20, (Trump's) comments hardly suggest he's heading to Osaka in the most agreeable spirits," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

"Investors are clinging on to hope, buttressed by significant central bank backstops, that the G20 can somehow pull a rabbit out of the hat and as such don't want to be caught short if the event produces a (trade) deal."Tokyo went into the break 0.1 percent higher, Sydney and Singapore each added 0.2 percent, and Wellington put on 0.1 percent.

Related Topics

Protest China Washington European Union Trump Bank Sydney Beijing Hong Kong Osaka Tokyo Wellington Progress Singapore Lead Japan Market Commerce Event Agreement Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, ferti ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Ass ..

2 minutes ago

Wardens directed to take strict action against wro ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner RTO Hyderabad calls upon busine ..

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in inauguration of new President ..

9 minutes ago

Week long poultry training programme to start on J ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.