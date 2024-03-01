Asian markets mostly up after US gains

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Asian markets were largely higher on Friday following Wall Street gains driven by tech rallies and key US inflation data that met investors' expectations.

While AI optimism helped buoy trading in New York, global markets diverged over questions about when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates.

Fresh personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index figures helped shore up confidence those long-awaited cuts were likely in the offing this year.

The PCE, the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.6 percent in December, the Department of Commerce said.

A slowing key inflation figure could move the Fed to begin cutting rates sooner rather than later, although reduction expectations have gradually been pushed to later this year due to data showing US inflation remained above the Fed's two percent target.

The closely watched "core inflation" measure, which removes volatile food and energy costs, increased by 0.

4 percent from the month before, indicating an uptick in underlying inflation from December to January, according to the Thursday release.

Still, analysts said the PCE reports largely matched consensus views.

"For markets keenly focused on when the Fed will transition toward easing rates, this report will help restore confidence that it isn't 'if' the Fed will begin to cut rates in 2024, but 'when'," Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial told Bloomberg.

Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, said in a note that "given the upward trajectory of stocks throughout the year, some investors perceived the absence of hotter-than-expected inflation news as a less problematic macro signal".

On Wall Street, the tech-linked Nasdaq set a new record, surpassing a 2021 high. The two other major US indices also rose.

Strong investor sentiment around artificial intelligence "underscores broader confidence in the potential for technological innovation to fuel economic growth and corporate performance", Innes said.