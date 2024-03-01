Asian Markets Mostly Up After US Gains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Asian markets were largely higher on Friday following Wall Street gains driven by tech rallies and key US inflation data that met investors' expectations.
While AI optimism helped buoy trading in New York, global markets diverged over questions about when the US Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.
Fresh personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index figures helped shore up confidence that those long-awaited cuts were likely this year.
The PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.6 percent in December, the Department of Commerce said.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea police raid medical association office over walkout20 minutes ago
-
Cultural, tourism event held in Los Angeles to promote China's Shaanxi Province50 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday50 minutes ago
-
Ex-Canada PM Mulroney, father of N. American free trade, dies at 8450 minutes ago
-
'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks extended for third time50 minutes ago
-
World's news outlets express solidarity with journalists in war-torn Gaza1 hour ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 8.1 pct in first 2 months of 20242 hours ago
-
Australia take charge of first Test after New Zealand collapse2 hours ago
-
Endo agrees settlement on US charges on opioid crisis2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI above 50 mark for 2nd consecutive month2 hours ago
-
Japan's jobless rate drops to 2.4 pct in January2 hours ago