Asian markets mostly up after US gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Asian markets were largely higher on Friday following Wall Street gains driven by tech rallies and key US inflation data that met investors' expectations.

While AI optimism helped buoy trading in New York, global markets diverged over questions about when the US Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

Fresh personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index figures helped shore up confidence that those long-awaited cuts were likely this year.

The PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in January, down from 2.6 percent in December, the Department of Commerce said.