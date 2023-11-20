Open Menu

Asian Markets Mostly Up As Traders Eye Fed Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Asian markets mostly up as traders eye Fed minutes

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Asian stocks mostly rose Monday following small gains on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly optimistic that the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.

After a string of reports pointing to slowing inflation and a cooling jobs market, traders are shifting back into riskier assets as they bet on a loosening of financial conditions in the new year, with many eyeing rate cuts.

Focus will be on the release later in the week of minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting, where officials held borrowing costs and hinted that they could be finished with their tightening campaign.

"While the Fed is likely pleased with the evolving data, the minutes will be scrutinised in the context of easier financial conditions since the meeting and a more favourable macro environment supporting the soft landing narrative," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended slightly higher Friday, while observers said they expected this week to see light trading heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Asia, Hong Kong rose after Friday's hefty loss fuelled by a 10 percent collapse in e-commerce titan Alibaba.

The market heavyweight gained more than one percent Monday.

There were also gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington, but Tokyo fell, having briefly hit a 33-year high in the morning, while Mumbai, Singapore, Bangkok and Manila were also in the red.

London opened in negative territory, while Paris and Frankfurt were both higher.

Marty Dropkin, of Fidelity International, warned that the path might not be completely risk-free.

"The risk... is that with yields falling and equities rising, financial conditions are loosening," he said in a note.

"If that continues to such an extent that the Fed becomes unsettled, potentially with some upside surprises in inflation prints, the Fed may reassert its hawkish rhetoric, which could spark volatility. That is probably more of a story for next year, and in the short term a year-end rally in equities is looking credible."

Expectations that interest rates will more than likely come down instead of rising further weighed on the Dollar, which struggled to recover from last week's losses.

