Asian Markets Rally After US Bounce As Nvidia Comes Into Focus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Asian markets rose Tuesday after a broadly positive day on Wall Street, with focus turning to the upcoming release of tech giant Nvidia's earnings, while traders also kept tabs on Donald Trump's picks for his new administration.
Hong Kong and Shanghai were among the better performers in early action on hopes that China will unveil more stimulus after a raft of measures at the end of September aimed at kickstarting the economy, with an eye on the property sector.
Equities have seen big swings since Trump's election at the start of the month, with optimism over pledged tax cuts and deregulation offset by worries they could also reignite inflation, along with threatened import tariffs.
That has also given a headache to policymakers at the Federal Reserve who are still fighting to bring prices under control, with market-watchers saying investors are scaling back their bets on how many more interest rate cuts they will announce.
There is also a fear that his second term will see another debilitating trade war with China just as Beijing battles against slowing growth, persistently low inflation or deflation, and stunted consumer confidence.
Still, an advance for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, helped by an easing of US Treasury yields, provided a boost after a tough run last week.
Hong Kong extended Monday's gains and Shanghai bounced back on hopes China will push more support for the economy.
Tokyo also recovered from a soft start to the week, while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei, Wellington and Manila also gained.
With few macroeconomic catalysts to drive business this week, the main story is Nvidia's earnings, which is being seen as a key guide to the health of an AI-fuelled surge in tech firms this year that has helped push markets to record highs.
"With its towering presence in both market cap and artificial intelligence, Nvidia has become the ultimate market heavyweight," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.
After surging almost 800 percent over the past year "its results are set to either crown AI as the undisputed king or trigger a dramatic rethinking of the sector's sky-high valuations".
"Nvidia's results will likely steer broader tech market sentiment, underscoring its pivotal role as a bellwether for tech and AI-related stocks."
- Key figures around 0710 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 38,414.43 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 19,659.48
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,346.01 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0596 from $1.0600 on Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2677 from $1.2678
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.42 Yen from 155.04 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.58 pence from 83.57 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $69.21 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.1 percent at $73.37 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 43,389. points (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,109.32 (close)
Recent Stories
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
More Stories From World
-
Multiple children injured in car crash at central China school23 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's De Silva to lead Test series against South Africa23 minutes ago
-
Macron hails 'good' US decision on Ukraine missiles33 minutes ago
-
Italy beat Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final33 minutes ago
-
Paraguayan president hospitalized after falling ill at G20 summit53 minutes ago
-
Sunshine state of mind: Trump taps Florida neighbors for top jobs53 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands march in New Zealand Maori rights protest53 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rally after US bounce as Nvidia comes into focus53 minutes ago
-
Boeing announces almost 2,200 layoffs at historic sites1 hour ago
-
Multiple children injured in car crash at central China school1 hour ago
-
With Marco Rubio as top diplomat, US to increase focus on Latin America1 hour ago
-
US long-range missiles 'game changer' for Ukraine: Ukrainian FM1 hour ago