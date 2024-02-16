Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Highs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Asian markets rose Friday, supported by Wall Street and eurozone records, as traders shrugged off weak US retail sales and recession in Britain and Japan.
US and European stocks rallied Thursday, with the broad-based S&P 500 up 0.6 percent to finish at an all-time high, along with Paris and Frankfurt.
London equities increased despite official data showing the UK entered recession at the end of last year, as high inflation prolonged a cost-of-living crisis.
Japan also entered recession at the back end of 2023, according to data released Thursday, with the Asian nation overtaken by Germany as the world's third-biggest economy.
But overall Asian shares were headed for "their fourth consecutive weekly gain, potentially marking the longest winning streak in over a year unless they experience an unlikely decline" of more than 1 percent on Friday, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.
Despite the recession woes and US retail sales dipping more than expected in January, Innes said "the regional and global interest rate environment remains supportive for risk markets".
The US Commerce Department reported a larger-than-expected decline in retail sales on Thursday, a 0.8-percent retreat after the winter holidays suggesting dampened consumer sentiment.
But Innes said "the broader dataset suggests a contrary narrative: if anything, the growth momentum in the US appears to have gained traction early in the year, building upon the strong performance witnessed in 2023".
Figures released on Tuesday showing the US consumer price index slowed less than expected in January dealt a blow to hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Fed and had sent Asian indices mostly lower.
But investors returned to buying on expectations borrowing costs will be reduced later this year.
The producer price index out Friday "will be closely watched by markets and should drive the near-term direction for the equity and bond markets", said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.
Hong Kong shares advanced for the third straight session, helped by promising consumer spending.
Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended at a new 34-year high, partly supported by the Wall Street rallies, including tech shares.
Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Wellington were all up, while Taiwan, Manila and Bangkok dipped.
Jakarta stocks gained Friday, as Indonesia's election commission results showed Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was on course to win the presidential election by a wide margin with more than half of the votes counted.
London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the opening Friday.
- Key figures around 0810 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 38,487.24 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 16,339.96 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,654.18
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0761 from $1.0774 on Thursday
Dollar/yen: UP at 150.26 Yen from 150.24 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2582 from $1.2577
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.52 pence from 85.53 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $82.70 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $78.05 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 38,773.12 (close)
Recent Stories
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated1 minute ago
-
Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift2 minutes ago
-
UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour11 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Romanian foreign ministries hold political consultations11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief initiates 2nd phase of food security project in Sudan’s Sennar11 minutes ago
-
Thousands seek to quit Myanmar after military service announcement11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides 2,300 winter clothing vouchers to families affected by earthquake in Syria21 minutes ago
-
Minister of national guard meets with Iran's ambassador21 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Culture, Britain's Science Museum Sign executive program21 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reinforces embattled Avdiivka amid 'fierce' fighting31 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for SSC annual exam reviewed31 minutes ago