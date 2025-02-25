Open Menu

Asian Markets Sink As Trump Tariffs, China Curbs Stunt Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Asian markets sank on Tuesday as fears of US President Donald Trump's trade war returned to the fore after he called for fresh curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors including technology.

The losses followed a broadly negative day in New York, where tech giants have hit a wall since China's DeepSeek unveiled a chatbot that upended the AI industry and led traders to reassess their recent vast investments.

They also come ahead of the release of earnings from market darling Nvidia, which will be closely watched for its views on the outlook in light of the Chinese startup's arrival.

After a healthy run in February, markets have been put on the back foot since Trump said on Monday that he plans to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico once a 30-day suspension expires next week.

Levies were announced against countries in January but Trump said they would be delayed by a month to allow for negotiations.

Tariffs on Chinese goods went ahead without a grace period.

The comments came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier in the day that talks would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.

Asked about a Bloomberg news report that the United States was pushing her government to impose duties on Chinese imports, Sheinbaum said it was important to "prioritise those places where you have trade agreements versus others where you do not have them".

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while".

Trump's announcement came after he signed a memo at the weekend calling for curbs on Chinese investments in industries including technology and critical infrastructure, healthcare and energy.

The memo called for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to be used to restrict Chinese stakeholdings.

