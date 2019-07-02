UrduPoint.com
Asian Markets Stutter After Rally, Hong Kong Brushes Off Protests

Asian investors took a breather Tuesday as the previous day's gains fuelled by the resumption of China-US trade talks were offset by worries about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing factory data

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent as dealers returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with the rest of the region, with overnight violent protests in the city appearing to have had little effect on sentiment.

While Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's agreement to kick-start negotiations provided some much-needed relief -- and sent the S&P 500 to a new record on Wall Street -- key questions remained unresolved, including on tech trade and intellectual property.

"Traders found themselves running too far ahead of the economic realities after a swathe of disappointing manufacturing reports from the US, China and Europe provided a not-too-subtle reminder that the outlook for global growth remains quite harmful to risk sentiment," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

The closely watched Institute for Supply Management's nationwide manufacturing index in the US fell to its lowest level in almost three years in June, hit by weak overseas demand with factories reluctant to produce stock they may not be able to sell.

Earlier, figures out of China and Europe pointed to contraction in their respective factory sectors, while Britain's index fell to its lowest since 2013.

