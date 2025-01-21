Asian markets swing as Trump revives tariff fears on taking office

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Asian markets saw big fluctuations Tuesday as Donald Trump took office warning he could impose stiff tariffs on Canada and Mexico next month but appeared to delay any action against China for now.

The new US president's announcement that the country's closest neighbours could be hit with 25 percent levies as soon as February 1 also jolted Currency markets, with the Mexican peso and Canadian Dollar tumbling.

His comments came amid the signing of a slew of executive orders that indicated he could resume his hardball approach to global diplomacy and trade, including pulling out of the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

He also gave social media app TikTok 75 days to find a buyer for its US business, after it missed a deadline Saturday ordering its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers or be banned.

- Key figures around 0200 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 38,951.50

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 19,993.57

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,234.21

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0380 from $1.0404 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2284 from $1.2302

Dollar/yen: UP at 155.83 Yen from 155.67 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.51 pence from 84.56 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.5 percent at $76.74 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $80.11 per barrel

New York - Dow: Closed for public holiday

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,522.41 (close)

