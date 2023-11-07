Asian markets take a breather after Fed rate pause rally

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Asian markets turned negative Tuesday after their latest rally as high hopes the US Federal Reserve has finished hiking rates gave way to profit-taking.

Investors were unable to maintain the momentum seen after US officials hinted that the era of rising borrowing costs was over, while a jump in Treasury yields Monday revived jitters that there could still be one more lift to come.

Speeches by a number of decision-makers this week including governor Jerome Powell will be analysed for clues about the outlook, with some officials still reluctant to call an end to the tightening cycle.

That comes even as a string of figures in recent weeks have indicated that while it remained resilient, the world's number two economy was showing signs of slowing, and a jobs report Friday suggested the labour market was also softening.